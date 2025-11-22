FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issues big statement

'Kya ye wohi bowler hai?': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup six-hitting storm

Another student suicide as 13-year-old jumps off school building in Maharashtra, father blames teachers

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'

'When your ex surprises you': Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition; see photos

Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at meet & greet event on his birthday

What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dangerous

Who will captain India in South Africa ODIs? Rohit Sharma back in contention as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer sidelined

Mahieka Sharma's FIRST reaction to engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya: 'I just...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issues big statement

Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan? BCCI secretary Devajit

'Kya ye wohi bowler hai?': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup six-hitting storm

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage

HomeIndia

INDIA

Another student suicide as 13-year-old jumps off school building in Maharashtra, father blames teachers

Police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the incident. This is the latest case of student suicide after a number of such incidents have been reported in recent weeks. On Tuesday, a Class 10 student at a school in Delhi died by suicide after jumping from an elevated metro station.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Another student suicide as 13-year-old jumps off school building in Maharashtra, father blames teachers
Police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 13-year-old student died by suicide after jumping off the roof of her three-storey school building in Maharashtra on Friday (November 21). Aarohi Deepak Bidlan, a resident of Mastagad in Jalna district, was studying in Class 8 at the CTMK Gujarati School. Her father, who works as a sanitation worker at a private hospital, has alleged that she may have been "tortured" by her teachers.

Aarohi's father said he received a call informing him that she had jumped from the school roof. "I went to the school and was told she was taken to a hospital. There, the doctors said that there are very less chances of her surviving. She was then referred to the civil hospital, where she was declared dead," Deepak Ashok Bidlan said. "She was fine when she left home, the teachers must have tortured her," he added.

Police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the incident. This is the latest case of student suicide after a number of such incidents have been reported in recent weeks. On Tuesday, a Class 10 student at a school in Delhi died by suicide after jumping from an elevated metro station and left behind a note blaming his teachers. The school has since suspended the headmaster and three teachers. Last week, a Class 11 student in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa died by suicide after alleging that a male teacher had physically assaulted her. Earlier in the month, a nine-year-old girl jumped off the fourth floor of her school in Jaipur. The Class 4 student had allegedly faced bullying at school for several months.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issues big statement
Will India continue no-handshake policy against Pakistan? BCCI secretary Devajit
'Kya ye wohi bowler hai?': Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup six-hitting storm
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan roasts Jasprit Bumrah in viral video after Asia Cup
Another student suicide as 13-year-old jumps off school building in Maharashtra, father blames teachers
Another student suicide as teen jumps off school building in Maha
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show?
Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'
Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE