Another student suicide as 13-year-old jumps off school building in Maharashtra, father blames teachers

A 13-year-old student died by suicide after jumping off the roof of her three-storey school building in Maharashtra on Friday (November 21). Aarohi Deepak Bidlan, a resident of Mastagad in Jalna district, was studying in Class 8 at the CTMK Gujarati School. Her father, who works as a sanitation worker at a private hospital, has alleged that she may have been "tortured" by her teachers.

Aarohi's father said he received a call informing him that she had jumped from the school roof. "I went to the school and was told she was taken to a hospital. There, the doctors said that there are very less chances of her surviving. She was then referred to the civil hospital, where she was declared dead," Deepak Ashok Bidlan said. "She was fine when she left home, the teachers must have tortured her," he added.

Police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the incident. This is the latest case of student suicide after a number of such incidents have been reported in recent weeks. On Tuesday, a Class 10 student at a school in Delhi died by suicide after jumping from an elevated metro station and left behind a note blaming his teachers. The school has since suspended the headmaster and three teachers. Last week, a Class 11 student in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa died by suicide after alleging that a male teacher had physically assaulted her. Earlier in the month, a nine-year-old girl jumped off the fourth floor of her school in Jaipur. The Class 4 student had allegedly faced bullying at school for several months.