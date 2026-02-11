Another shocker from Delhi: 32-year-old labourer from Bihar dies after falling into open sewer in Rohini days after similar Janakpuri incident

US Trade Chief Greer backs New Delhi as key player in Post-China supply chains, says 'US firms already moving to India’
INDIA
A 32-year-old labourer from Bihar died after falling into an open sewer in north-west Delhi's Rohini area on Monday, as there was no sewer lid. As per PTI, the body of the labourer was recovered from a manhole after an overnight delay in reporting the incident, police said on Tuesday.
This incident comes days after the Janakpuri incident, a 25-year-old man identified as Kamal Dhyani, who worked as an assistant manager at the Rohini branch of HDFC Bank, died after his motorcycle fell into a deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board for sewer work.
Begumpur Police Station received information about the matter at around 4 p.m. on tuesday, following which a police team reached the spot, officials said. The deceased was reported to be missing, suspected to have fallen into the sewer on vacant DDA land in Sector-32, Rohini.
The deceased has been identified as Birju Kumar, a labourer from Bihar's Samastipur. The tragic accident occurred due to the open sewer, resulting in the loss of his life, officials said.
Local residents said another person was present with the victim at the time of the incident. However, he did not inform anyone initially. Another labourer has been identified as Budhan Das alias Suraj (33), who informed the police that he and Birju had consumed alcohol on Monday night. He said that around 7.30 pm, while they were returning to their jhuggi located nearby, Birju lost balance and fell into an open manhole.
The police said Das did not inform anyone about the incident at night as he was intoxicated. When the search for the missing man began, he finally disclosed the incident following which the police were alerted.
Officials from various concerned departments later reached the spot.
The family is now survived by his wife and children, who do not live in Delhi. The deceased man had planned to return to his native village soon, as per reports.
(IANS, PTI inputs)