Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'

In a shocking case, an Air India pilot was detained in Canada's Vancouver over intoxicated allegations. As per reports, he smelled of alcohol before boarding a flight, which he was scheduled to operate to Delhi, via Austria's Vienna.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

In a shocking case, an Air India pilot was detained in Canada's Vancouver over intoxicated allegations. As per reports, he smelled of alcohol before boarding a flight, which he was scheduled to operate to Delhi, via Vienna.

Here's what happened

A staff member at Vancouver airport's duty-free store grew suspicious the Air India pilot, after he allegedly saw the pilot sip wine being offered as part of festive promotions or noticed the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing a bottle. Taking quick step, the staff member informed the Canadian authorities. The authorities conducted a breath analyser test on the Boeing 777 pilot,  which he failed and was detained later.

Due to this, the flight was delayed for over two years. Vacouver to Delhi via Vienna, is an 'ultra-long-haul' flight which is operated by four pilots working in shifts. The authorities quickly arranged a replacement cockpit crew member. The aircraft departed Vancouver around 3 pm local time, landed in Vienna as scheduled, and was then flown to Delhi by another set of pilots.

Air India's statement

Air india, in its statement said, “AI 186 from Vancouver to Delhi on Dec 23, 2025, experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay.”

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the airline statement added.

