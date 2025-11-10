FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Another massive explosives haul in Faridabad, police seize over 2500 kg ammonium nitrate from J-K doctor's house

This comes a day after roughly 360 kg of the same explosives material was recovered from a house in Dhauj village. That house had been rented by Dr. Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

Police said the owner of the house has been detained for questioning.
Police on Monday recovered around 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate -- which is used to make bombs -- from a house in Fatehpur Taga village of Faridabad near Delhi, according to reports. The owner of the house has been detained for questioning, police said. This comes a day after roughly 360 kg of the same explosives material was recovered from a house in Dhauj village. That house had been rented by Dr. Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He had been teaching at Dhauj-based Al-Falah Medical College.

On Monday, police said explosives were found at the residence of Shakil, who had rented the house in Dhauj about three months ago. Shakil, reportedly an MBBS graduate, had been teaching at Al-Falah University of Dhauj -- a privately-run institute recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and situated roughly 45 km from Delhi. He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on October 30 after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network. Police said that information obtained during the interrogation of the two accused led to the recovery operation in Faridabad.

According to news agency PTI, an official said: "The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries." The official added: "Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs." As part of the operation, investigators are also conducting raids in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian as well as in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
