Cocaine was recovered during a search of Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

In line with the policy of Zero Tolerance against Drugs and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Delhi Police and Gujarat Police carried out a joint operation and seized 518 kilogram of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore on Sunday.

Cocaine was recovered during a search of Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

Earlier, on October 1 Special Cell of Delhi Police raided the warehouse of a person named Tushar Goyal in Mahipalpur and seized a consignment of 562-kilogram cocaine and 40-kilogram hydroponic marijuana.

During the investigation, on October 10 about 208 kilogram of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar, Delhi.

During the investigation, it was found that the recovered drug belonged to a company named Pharma Solution Services and it came from Avkar Drugs Limited Company of Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

A total of 1,289 kilogram of cocaine and 40 kilogram of hydroponic Thailand marijuana have been recovered in this case so far, which is worth Rs 13,000 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.