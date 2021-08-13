Another lockdown in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada? CM Basavaraj Bommai says THIS

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the fear of the Delta Variant, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Thursday, instructed the Dakshina Kannada district to either work on diminishing the COVID positivity rate or prepare for another lockdown.

CM Bommai released the strict order, keeping in mind that Dakshina Kannada has been recording the highest number of coronavirus cases.

The CM held a review meeting about the situation of COVID and also asked the district administration to lessen home isolation cases and shift patients to COVID care centres.

CM Bommai clearly stated that he does not want to impose a lockdown again as he believes that prevention is better than cure, he told Times of India.

As Dakshina Kannada has more economic activities in comparison to other districts, CM Bommai said that all restrictions should be kept in place at the border with Kerala, which has been recording more than 20,000 for the past few days.

CM Bommai said that the surveillance on the same should be extended from two shifts to three.

Notably, Dakshina Kannada district borders Kerala and has been recording a large number of cases for the past few days. Karnataka reported 1,826 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the state to 29,22,875 and the death toll to 36,881.

Out of this, Dakshina Kannada reported 422 new cases, surpassing the capital city Bangaluru Urban which reported 377 cases on Wednesday.

Even on Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada had recorded 378COVID-19 cases, while Bengaluru Urban had reported 315 cases.