Another 'letter bomb' in Congress, says 'rise above family' to Sonia Gandhi

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeIndia

India

Another 'letter bomb' in Congress, says 'rise above family' to Sonia Gandhi

Adding to Congress' woes, nine expelled leaders have written to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to "rise above the affinity for the family. "Parivaar ke moh se utho" — the four-page letter sent by expelled party leaders to Sonia read.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 11:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adding to Congress' woes, nine expelled leaders have written to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to "rise above the affinity for the family. "Parivaar ke moh se utho" — the four-page letter sent by expelled party leaders to Sonia read.

Addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the letter also attacked Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the letter, the nine Congress leaders, including former MP Santosh Singh and former minister Satyadev Tripathi, former MLAs Vinod Chaudhary, Bhudhar Narayan Mishra, Nekchand Pandey, Prakash Goswami, and Sanjeev Singh said that the Congress is going through its worst phase in Uttar Pradesh.

The letter reads, 'rise above the temptation of the family' and re-establish the party's democratic traditions. The letter urges Sonia to run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and democratic values of the party.

"If you deviate from your responsibilities, then Congress will become a thing of the past," they said. "Today, Congress is facing uncertainty, indecisiveness, lack of communication, and lack of expression of thoughts, and is passing through a difficult phase of existential crisis."

The letter invoked the democratic values with which Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi had built the Congress party and the country. The letter stated that it was ironic that the way in which the party is being run, there is confusion and depression among ordinary Congress workers, they added.

"At a time, when the country's democratic values and social fabric is lying scattered, the need of the country is that Congress remains alive, dynamic, and strong. You please rise above the affinity for the family, and as per tradition, restore the expression of thoughts, constitutional and democratic values, and run the organisation by establishing communication and mutual trust," the leaders urged Gandhi.

This letter written by veterans Congress leaders from UP comes just days after a similar letter was written by 23 senior Congress leaders to Sonia. That letter had stated that the uncertainty regarding the party's leadership has "demoralised Congress workers". They also said over-centralisation and micro-management have always proven counter-productive.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengal: Second, third language will depend on population pattern of area, says minister

TN village girl bags admission in Taiwan's engineering college, govt to bear expenditure

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

Meet Nisha Madhulika, from home cook to renowned YouTuber with an impressive net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE