FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP News: ‘Will Protest At Jantar Mantar Even If Permission Is Denied,’ Says Cockroach Janta Party

CJP News: ‘Will Protest At Jantar Mantar Even If Permission Is Denied,’ Says Cockroach Janta Party

RCB star Krunal Pandya finally breaks silence on his relationship with brother Hardik amid rift rumours

Krunal Pandya finally breaks silence on his relationship with brother Hardik

Elvish Yadav refuses to work with Prince Narula: 'Nobody can force me'

Elvish Yadav refuses to work with Prince Narula: 'Nobody can force me'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

HomeIndia

INDIA

Another Hotel Fire in Delhi: Blaze erupts in Humayunpur days after Malviya Nagar tragedy

A fire broke out in the basement of a hotel in Humayunpur Village, near Safdarjung Enclave, on Thursday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).The Fire Department received a distress call regarding the incident at 7:06 PM.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 11:16 PM IST

Another Hotel Fire in Delhi: Blaze erupts in Humayunpur days after Malviya Nagar tragedy
A hotel in Delhi's Humayunpur witnessed fire
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fire broke out in the basement of a hotel in Humayunpur Village, near Safdarjung Enclave, on Thursday evening, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).The Fire Department received a distress call regarding the incident at 7:06 PM. Five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations. 

According to fire officials, the blaze, which had engulfed furniture stored in the basement, was brought under control within approximately 15 minutes. No casualties have been reported in the incident. 

Meanwhile, multiple safety lapses have come to light during the investigation into the deadly fire at a guest house in the national capital, Malviya Nagar, a day ago, in which 21 people died, while preliminary findings suggest that a majority of the victims died due to suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries, sources said on Thursday. 

According to sources, police conducted a room-by-room search of the guest house following the incident and recovered nearly 50 to 60 mobile phones from the premises. Around 30 passports were also recovered during the search. 

Sources said that even after the fire was brought under control, the rooms inside the guest house remained extremely hot, indicating the intensity of the blaze and the severe impact of heat and smoke within the building. Investigators have identified five deceased persons so far, while the identification process for the remaining victims is still underway. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Another Hotel Fire in Delhi: Blaze erupts in Humayunpur days after Malviya Nagar tragedy
Another Hotel Fire in Delhi: Blaze erupts in Humayunpur days after Malviya Nagar
Cockroach Janata Party: Ahead of Jantar Mantar protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke makes appeal to supporters; Here's what he said
Ahead of Jantar Mantar protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke makes appeal
Faridabad Construction Site Accident: Jewar Expressway project hit by crane collapse, 5 workers feared trapped; rescue operation underway
Jewar Expressway project hit by crane collapse, 5 workers feared trapped
Shreyas Iyer set to lead India in T20Is, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in line for maiden call-up: Report
Shreyas Iyer set to lead India in T20Is, Vaibhav in line for maiden call-up
IndiGo Suspends 6 key Asian Routes amid rising costs, other challenges
IndiGo Suspends 6 key Asian Routes amid rising costs, other challenges
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement