Another Hindu temple vandalised with pro-Khalistani graffiti in California

A Hindu temple in the US state of California was defaced with graffiti endorsing Khalistani, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF). This incident happened a few weeks after anti-Indian graffiti was scrawled at the Swaminarayan Mandir in California.

“Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti. The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area,” the HAF wrote on social media X.

#Breaking: Another Bay Area Hindu temple attacked with pro-#Khalistan graffiti.



The Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward, CA sustained a copycat defacement just two weeks after the Swaminarayan Mandir attack and one week after a theft at the Shiv Durga temple in the same area.… pic.twitter.com/wPFMNcPKJJ — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) January 5, 2024

The foundation also said that it maintained communication with representatives of the temple, the Alameda Police Department, and the Civil Rights Division.

India has strongly condemned the increasing incidence of attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, which includes this most recent incident. Graffiti on the external walls of a Hindu temple in California last month featured pro-Khalistan and anti-India sentiments. The name "Khalistan" and other offensive graffiti were spray-painted on a signpost outside the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple in Newark during the incident.

“We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter,” the Consulate wrote on X at that time.

EAM S Jaishankar expressed concern about the Newark temple vandalism, earlier in December.

“I have seen the news. As you know, we are concerned about this. Extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get space. Our consulate has lodged a complaint with the (US) government and the police there over whatever happened, and I believe the matter is being inquired," he said in response to a query about the incident.