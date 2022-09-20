Another Gehlot vs Pilot in offing? Rajasthan abuzz as CM calls late-night CLP meeting ahead of his Delhi visit

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot - File Photo

Amid speculation that Ashok Gehlot will file his nomination for the post of Congress president, the Rajasthan Chief Minister has called a meeting of Congress MLAs in Jaipur tonight. The meeting comes ahead of his planned visit to Delhi on Wednesday.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting will begin at the CM's residence at 10 pm, after a dinner being hosted there for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, ruling party sources said. Notably, Sachin Pilot, who is in Kerala for Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will be a prominent absentee at this meeting.

The 71-year-old chief minister has been the Gandhis choice to take up the job of Congress president, but the former has reportedly been reluctant to give up the CM post, which will most likely go into Pilot’s kitty if Gehlot becomes a full-time party chief.

The meeting ahead of his visit to the national capital could be his move to not just show his strength but also prevent any move by the leadership to replace him with Pilot.

Rajasthan goes to polls late next year and reports suggest that Gehlot is not keen to lose his control over the state Congress unit and the government. If at all he has to quit as the CM, he would want a loyalost to get the job.

Gehlot and Pilot were involved in a power tussle over two years when the latter had raised the banner of revolt against Gehlot and had camped in Haryana along with 18 legislators. He was then removed as deputy chief minister and state party president.

After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot being seen as the other contender. It would, however, be interesting to see if a surprise candidate or candidates also throw their hat in the ring.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.

With Rahul Gandhi likely to stick to his earlier stance of not taking on the mantle of party president, it seems the party will have its first non-Gandhi president in over two decades.

Also, with Sonia Gandhi asserting that she would remain neutral in the polls and there would be no "official candidate" it could be a keener contest than the one in 2000.

For the Congress president election, candidates can file nominations between September 24 and 30 and the last date of withdrawal is October 8. The date of election, if needed, will be October 17, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, and the date of counting and declaration of result, if needed, will be October 19, 2022.