Another fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill, second in less than a month

A fire broke out again on Wednesday at the dumping yard at Ghazipur in east Delhi, less than a month after a blaze was reported from the same spot, on March 28.

At least eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire, officials said.

Sources said smoke emanating from the heaps of waste is posing challenge to those engaged in controlling the fire.

The fire -- likely to have broken out due to the soaring mercury -- has affected the nearby residents as they are forced to stay indoors, apart from facing difficulties in breathing.

Earlier, the fire that broke out on March 28 was brought under control by the fire-fighters in 3-4 days.