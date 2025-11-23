FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Another explosive scare! Uttarakhand Police seize 20 Kg Gelatin Cache outside school in Almora; check details

A new explosive scare has gripped Uttarakhand's Almora district after a huge cache of gelatin sticks was found outside a government school. The stockpile weighs more than 20 kg and was found stuffed inside polythene bags. Police have arrested four people from Delhi's Rohini in connection with case.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

The recent Delhi blast has sent shockwaves nationwide as authorities have tightened security across nation as part of the investigations into the deeper connection in the blast case. In a related incident, a new explosive scare has gripped Uttarakhand's Almora district after a huge cache of gelatin sticks was found outside a government school. 

The stockpile weighs more than 20 kg and was found stuffed inside polythene bags in bushes in the Sult area by the principal of the Government High Secondary School in Dabara village. When Subhash Singh first found the sticks he quickly alerted the authorities. After the authorities investigated the area they found  161 explosive-grade gelatin sticks said the officers. According to the officers, these sticks are commonly used in construction and mining.

ALSO READ: Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest linked to 'white-collar' terror module, Pulwama man held 

The incident comes two weeks after around 3,000 kg of explosive material was recovered in Faridabad ahead of the Delhi blast case. As soon as the authorities found the explosives a security response was immediately started. 

Two police teams were sent for the site which cordoned off the area and called in bomb disposal experts and dog squads from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. The dog squads led the officers to multiple packets spread at distant locations in the bushes, with some lying even 20 feet apart. The bomb squad then held, sealed and shifted the material to a safe location. 

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

In another incident, Police in Delhi busted a major international arms racket that was supplying weapons made in Turkey and China, on Saturday. The arms were reportedly bought by gangs linked to notorious gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha, and Gogi Himanshu Bhai. As per reports, the racket was linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and supplied high-end weapons to gangsters in the national capital region (NCR) and neighbouring states. The consignments used to enter India through drones via Punjab and were subsequently supplied to buyers.

Police have arrested four people from Delhi's Rohini area in connection with the racket.

