Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Another dog attack; Pitbull attacks child in playground, scraps flesh from hands and feet

Nine-year-old Jyotir was mauled and bled by a pitbull dog while visiting his aunt at Mishra Garden.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Another dog attack; Pitbull attacks child in playground, scraps flesh from hands and feet
Another dog attack; Pitbull attacks child in playground, scraps flesh from hands and feet
A pitbull dog belonging to a resident of the Kankhal region attacked and hurt a little child. The youngster had travelled to his aunt's house. His hands and feet were torn from their flesh by the dog. The child was taken to the hospital by relatives. 
 
A complaint has been given to the police against the neighbour.
 
Jyotir Gupta, a nine-year-old resident of Vishal Gupta's Sheikhpura Kankhal, had visited his aunt's home on Saturday and gone to Mishra Garden, according to the police. (Also Read: Lucknow bride death update: Shivangi had low blood pressure before heart attack, went to doctor but...)
 
When Vishal's son was playing outside the house, he was attacked by a pitbull dog that came from the nearby home of Shubham Ram Chandwani, Vishal reported this to the police.
 
It is reported that the dog scratched him numerous times, injuring him. The advice to keep the dog leashed has been given to the neighbours numerous times. Manoj Kumar Thakur of CO City reported receiving the complaint. The matter is being investigated.
 
According to past events, In Punjab's Gurdaspur, a pitbull attacked 12 individuals in five different villages, leaving them with significant injuries. From Tango Shah hamlet to Chuhan village, the dog travelled about 15 km while biting people. A veteran soldier shot the dog in self-defence at the last stop.
 
The injured people were later admitted to Dinanagar and Gurdaspur civil hospitals. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Mulayam Singh Yadav demise: Leaders throng to pay tributes to SP founder, last rites in native Saifai village today
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.