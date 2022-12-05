Another dog attack; Pitbull attacks child in playground, scraps flesh from hands and feet

A pitbull dog belonging to a resident of the Kankhal region attacked and hurt a little child. The youngster had travelled to his aunt's house. His hands and feet were torn from their flesh by the dog. The child was taken to the hospital by relatives.

A complaint has been given to the police against the neighbour.

Also Read: Lucknow bride death update: Shivangi had low blood pressure before heart attack, went to doctor but...) Jyotir Gupta, a nine-year-old resident of Vishal Gupta's Sheikhpura Kankhal, had visited his aunt's home on Saturday and gone to Mishra Garden, according to the police. (

When Vishal's son was playing outside the house, he was attacked by a pitbull dog that came from the nearby home of Shubham Ram Chandwani, Vishal reported this to the police.

It is reported that the dog scratched him numerous times, injuring him. The advice to keep the dog leashed has been given to the neighbours numerous times. Manoj Kumar Thakur of CO City reported receiving the complaint. The matter is being investigated.

According to past events, In Punjab's Gurdaspur, a pitbull attacked 12 individuals in five different villages, leaving them with significant injuries. From Tango Shah hamlet to Chuhan village, the dog travelled about 15 km while biting people. A veteran soldier shot the dog in self-defence at the last stop.