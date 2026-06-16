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Another crack in Shiv Sena? UBT, Eknath Shinde factions claim MPs support amid split rumours

The Shiv Sena (UBT) may witness another major split, with reports saying 14 to 16 MLAs and at least six MPs are planning to quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. However, both factions are claiming that the party MPs are with them.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

Another crack in Shiv Sena? UBT, Eknath Shinde factions claim MPs support amid split rumours
UBT, Eknath Shinde factions claim MPs support amid split rumours (ANI)
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The Shiv Sena (UBT) may witness another major split, with reports saying 14 to 16 MLAs and at least six MPs are planning to quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. However, both factions are claiming that the party MPs are with them. UBT faction's senior leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai have also claimed that the party MPs have full faith in Uddhav Thackeray.

Claims over MPs support

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting that five MPs from his party were likely to form a separate faction, calling the claims "false" and reiterating their support for party chief Uddhav Thackeray. "This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. Of them, some of the leaders swore by their loved ones pledging support to Uddhav," Raut said while addressing a press conference here.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Anil Desai, echoed the sentiments of Raut and said that there was no pressure on party MPs, and that all leaders continued to have faith in Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Speaking to ANI, Desai said, "There is no such thing. Uddhav ji convenes meetings at regular intervals. All MPs have expressed faith in Uddhav ji's leadership. Absolutely no pressure (on MPs). Such talks emerge intermittently, but they are baseless."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be finished by 2029, amid speculation that several of its MPs may defect to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Speaking on "Operation Tiger," Nirupam said that leaders and workers were steadily losing faith in the UBT leadership.
"The party called Ubatha is slowly dying. Their MLA and MP no longer have faith in Ubatha's leadership. By 2029, the party will be finished. People are leaving Ubatha every day. As far as their MPs are concerned, we have nothing to do with it. This is an internal matter of their party. This party will slowly die, and people will leave," Nirupam told ANI.

Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane on Tuesday claimed that discussions with seven Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) under "Operation Tiger" have reached the final stage and asserted that they are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.
Speaking to ANI, Tumane said, "Our discussion with the seven MPs (of Shiv Sena UBT) under 'Operation Tiger' has reached its final stage."

Power struggle between Shiv Sena factions

This comes as Maharashtra witnesses "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT Sena were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it. Speculation of a possible unrest within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks and reports that some MPs could break away from the party have been ongoing. As this happened, a meeting of UBT Sena MPs was called by Uddhav Thackeray. After this, while addressing a press conference, Raut said his party will launch "Operation Wolf" in retaliation. 

 

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