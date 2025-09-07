Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Another cloudburst strikes Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders relief ops; WATCH video

Officials said no casualties had been reported, though several houses and vehicles were damaged due to the floods. The Delhi–Yamunotri highway was blocked after the incident, leading to traffic congestion, PTI reported. Read on to know more on this and what causes a cloudburst.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 12:01 AM IST

India has seen several devastating cloudburst incidents across states this year.
A cloudburst struck Yamuna Valley in Uttarkashi on Saturday, triggering flash flooding and mudslides in Naugaon area. Officials said no casualties had been reported, though several houses and vehicles were damaged due to the floods. The Delhi–Yamunotri highway was blocked after the incident, leading to traffic congestion, news agency PTI reported. The mudslide led to chaos in Naugaon market as people ran for safety. District Magistrate (DM) Prashant Arya said the incident occurred at Syori Phal Patti.

What did CM Dhami say on the incident?

District and state authorities, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched rescue operations immediately after the incident. An SDRF inspector said locals had been evacuated to safer regions. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with DM Arya to discuss the ongoing rescue efforts and ordered relief operations on a "war footing." In a post on Facebook, CM Dhami said: "I pray to God for everyone's safety."

What is a cloudburst and what causes it?

According to the India Meteorological Department, a cloudburst occurs when more than 100 millimeters of rain falls within a single hour over a small area. It is a sudden and intense downpour often accompanied by thunderstorms. In India, cloudburst incidents are more common in hilly areas, particularly the Himalayas. Cloudbursts often lead to devastating flash floods and landslides. A cloudburst in caused when strong winds in a cloud prevent water droplets from falling. The cloud then accumulates a large amount of water and when the weight can no longer be supported, all the water is released at once through a very heavy downpour.

Why are cloudburst incidents rising in India?

India has seen several devastating cloudburst incidents across states this year, including in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Experts say the rise in frequency is linked to global warming and climate change. This is because a warmer atmosphere can hold extra moisture, leading to more intense rainfall. Furthermore, construction with poor planning and deforestation in fragile ecosystems can worsen the problem by increasing the susceptibility to landslides and flash floods in the event of severe rainfall.

 

