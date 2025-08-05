Twitter
Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, SHOCKING video surfaces

After a sudden cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand that triggered flashfloods, reports of another cloudburst and a mudslide came from Harsil in Uttarkashi, where an Indian Army Camp is located.  "A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the KheerGad area near Harsil, triggering sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement," a tweet from Surya Command of the Indian Army read. One of the videos of the incident showed massive water flowing down from the hill after a major landslide. However, no reports of any death came so far.  

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

    After a sudden cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand that triggered flashfloods, reports of another cloudburst and a mudslide came from Harsil in Uttarkashi, where an Indian Army Camp is located.  "A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the KheerGad area near Harsil, triggering sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement," a tweet from Surya Command of the Indian Army read. One of the videos of the incident showed massive water flowing down from the hill after a major landslide. However, no reports of any death came so far.  

    The flashfloods happened around 1:45 P.M. near Dharali village, which is only 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harshil. 

    What actions have been taken? 

    Due to the severity of the situation, the mountain brigade of the Indian Army, Troops of Ibex Brigade, were quickly dispatched and have been deployed in the affected site in Harsil where they are currently assessing the situation and undertaking rescue operations. “The Army stands resolute in support of our citizens during this natural calamity,” the Command said in a tweet. 

    Brigadier Mandeep Dhillon, Brigade Commander, said, "Till now, the Indian Army has rescued 20 people and those injured are being treated. Subsequently, another mudslide and cloudburst hit the Army camp in Harshil. Despite this, the Army is steadfast in its resolve to assist the local populace and are carrying out rescue operations." He also said, "The landslide occurred around 1:45 P.M. near Dharali village, just 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harshil. Within ten minutes of the incident, the Army mobilised 150 personnel to the disaster site with specialised medical and rescue equipment along with doctors who are engaged in rescue operations."

    Cloudburst in Dharali

     

    The cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand has triggered a surge of water, damaging or sweeping away houses, and killing at least four people. The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Gadh river, leading to the devastating floods, locals said. The nearest 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams have been sent to the spot, which will reach soon and start rescue work, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. Besides, police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the site. 

