Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district, casualties feared

INDIA
Another Cloudburst in Jammu & Kashmir: Flash flood wreaks havoc in Doda, over 10 houses affected
A massive cloudburst struck the Bhalesa area in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, amid heavy rainfall across the UT. The heavy downpour triggered flash floods that damaged more than 10 houses, officials said.
The incident occurred while the weather service issued a warning of severe to very heavy rain in the districts of Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar, among other areas in the Jammu region. According to police, no casualties have been reported thus far.
Due to the bad weather, all public and private schools in the Jammu division stayed closed.
The Tawi River was rushing. According to experts, a further and substantial increase in water levels is anticipated throughout the night, as numerous rivers and streams currently have levels over danger marks.
"There is a flood alert in the Jammu region, and people are advised to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas," a senior official said.