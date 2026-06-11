Another blow to Mamata Banerjee, Prakash Baraik becomes third TMC MP to quit Rajya Sabha, what next

Prakash Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress, has tendered his resignation, marking the third such exit from the party in recent months. The development comes as a fresh jolt for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's internal trouble.

Prakash Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress, has tendered his resignation, marking the third such exit from the party in recent months. The development comes as a fresh jolt for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's internal trouble.

Why did Prakash Baraik exit from Rajya Sabha?

Baraik said he was stepping down from the membership of the House with immediate effect in his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, CP Radhakrishnan. "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," the letter read.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chair and the Secretariat for their support during his tenure. "I convey my sincere gratitude to Your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha," the letter added.