FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Using the online Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator before applying for a gold loan

Using the online Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator before applying for a gold

Babita Singh Reporting OTT release date: Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti-starrer to premiere on Prime Video in August

Babita Singh Reporting: Nimisha Sajayan film to premiere on this date

Bihar Temple Stampede: CM Samrat Choudhary announces Rs 4 Lakh ex-gratia for Ashok Dham victims' kin

Bihar Temple Stampede: CM Samrat Choudhary announces Rs 4 Lakh ex-gratia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Another Blow to Air India: 2 more pilots fail to clear drug test Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco

The tests began days after Air India and Air India Express made psychoactive screening mandatory for all pilots, following an incident on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi. The flight’s commander tested positive for marijuana in both the initial and confirmatory checks.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

Another Blow to Air India: 2 more pilots fail to clear drug test Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco
Air India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two Air India pilots have returned non-negative results for psychoactive substances in drug tests carried out on roughly 350 pilots. The screening was launched last week after the airline group rolled out 100% testing, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The tests began days after Air India and Air India Express made psychoactive screening mandatory for all pilots, following an incident on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi. The flight’s commander tested positive for marijuana in both the initial and confirmatory checks. 

Sources said the two latest non-negative findings came from the group-wide programme. Officials noted that a non-negative result is not the same as a confirmed positive, and further testing and review may be needed under aviation regulations. 

Samples sent for additional test

The collected samples are now being sent for further analysis to determine if any psychoactive substance was consumed.

This testing forms part of the airline group’s compulsory screening process for pilots, implemented in the aftermath of the incident involving the pilot-in-command of Air India flight AI2379. 

What happened of Phuket-Delhi Flight on August 4?

The broadened testing follows the August 4 occurrence involving Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320neo operating from Phuket to Delhi. 

While in cruise, the aircraft experienced an altitude loss of approximately 300 feet. The matter is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The pilot-in-command tested positive for marijuana in both the initial screening and a follow-up confirmatory test conducted earlier this week. According to reports, the pilot cited sleep-related problems and said he was on prescribed medication.  

According to a preliminary defect report submitted by the pilots, the incident was preceded by a series of technical malfunctions, including the disengagement of the autopilot. Multiple warnings were also recorded by the aircraft during the episode.  

The pilot has since been relieved of flying responsibilities pending the outcome of further investigation and action.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express collectively operate with roughly 5,000 pilots.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Using the online Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator before applying for a gold loan
Using the online Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator before applying for a gold
How did Indian X post trigger Israel-Iran war? Inside viral claim that reached Netanyahu
How did Indian X post trigger Israel-Iran war? Inside viral claim
Another Blow to Air India: 2 more pilots fail to clear drug test Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco
Another Blow to Air India: 2 more pilots fail to clear drug test Phuket flight
Babita Singh Reporting OTT release date: Nimisha Sajayan, Barun Sobti-starrer to premiere on Prime Video in August
Babita Singh Reporting: Nimisha Sajayan film to premiere on this date
Who is Arshdeep Singh Dang? Know about first sikh pilot of UKs RAF since WW II
Who is Arshdeep Singh Dang? Know about first sikh pilot
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement