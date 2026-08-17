Another Blow to Air India: 2 more pilots fail to clear drug test Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco

The tests began days after Air India and Air India Express made psychoactive screening mandatory for all pilots, following an incident on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi. The flight’s commander tested positive for marijuana in both the initial and confirmatory checks.

Two Air India pilots have returned non-negative results for psychoactive substances in drug tests carried out on roughly 350 pilots. The screening was launched last week after the airline group rolled out 100% testing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The tests began days after Air India and Air India Express made psychoactive screening mandatory for all pilots, following an incident on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi. The flight’s commander tested positive for marijuana in both the initial and confirmatory checks.

Sources said the two latest non-negative findings came from the group-wide programme. Officials noted that a non-negative result is not the same as a confirmed positive, and further testing and review may be needed under aviation regulations.

Samples sent for additional test

The collected samples are now being sent for further analysis to determine if any psychoactive substance was consumed.

This testing forms part of the airline group’s compulsory screening process for pilots, implemented in the aftermath of the incident involving the pilot-in-command of Air India flight AI2379.

What happened of Phuket-Delhi Flight on August 4?

The broadened testing follows the August 4 occurrence involving Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320neo operating from Phuket to Delhi.

While in cruise, the aircraft experienced an altitude loss of approximately 300 feet. The matter is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The pilot-in-command tested positive for marijuana in both the initial screening and a follow-up confirmatory test conducted earlier this week. According to reports, the pilot cited sleep-related problems and said he was on prescribed medication.

According to a preliminary defect report submitted by the pilots, the incident was preceded by a series of technical malfunctions, including the disengagement of the autopilot. Multiple warnings were also recorded by the aircraft during the episode.

The pilot has since been relieved of flying responsibilities pending the outcome of further investigation and action.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express collectively operate with roughly 5,000 pilots.