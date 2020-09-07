Headlines

Another BJP worker killed in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya accuses Mamata-led TMC

Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the BJP worker Robin Paul was attacked and killed by TMC goons in West Bengal's Kalna.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 01:22 PM IST

The West Bengal BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of killing another of its workers and said that the violence politics in the state has reached its extremes.

State BJP in-charge and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the BJP worker Robin Paul was attacked and killed by TMC goons in West Bengal's Kalna.

"The goons protected by the Mamta government want to scare the BJP by spreading their terror. But we will not be afraid. After all, how long will this chaotic rule last?" he said.

Vijayvargiya also accused Mamata Banerjee of taking the help of Naxalites to win the elections. He said that Jhargram is a Naxalite-affected area surrounded by forest and Mamta Banerjee is taking the help of Naxalites to win elections there. 

The Maoists there are spreading fear and terror with the police, he said, adding that BJP workers are still standing strong.

Legislative assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. In view of this, there is a huge competition between BJP and TMC. BJP has put its firebrand leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in charge of West Bengal to win the war of West Bengal. 

Since his deployment, Vijayvargiya has been constantly touring West Bengal to get a sense of the situation. For some time, both parties have been accusing each other of killing their workers.

(With IANS inputs)

