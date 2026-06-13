Another big jolt to Mamata? TMC veteran Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins rebel camp, meets BJP's Bhupender Yadav

Amid the ongoing turmoil in TMC, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was spotted at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi along with fellow party MP Satabdi Roy.

In a major setback for Mamata Banerjee, another Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, joined the rebel camp after he met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Saturday. He was spotted along with dissident MP Satabdi Roy. Reportedly, Sudip flew from Kolkata to Delhi early on Saturday morning to meet BJP's Yadav at his residence. This meeting has come at a time when TMC is facing massive dissent from its leaders as 19 Member of Parliament are set to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

For those unversed, TMC is in its worst phase currently as a group of MPs from both houses of Parliament is looking to form a separate bloc to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. This group is looking to function independently while extending support to the Narendra Modi leadership in the Parliament. Reportedly, 19 MPs have already signed a letter backing the independent TMC bloc, with indications that Bandyopadhyay may soon add his name.

Delhi: TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Satabdi Roy arrive at Delhi Airport pic.twitter.com/JwvRGM7WK0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2026

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