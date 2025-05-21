In the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday called the sending of multi-party delegations to international capitals, to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor, a diversionary tactic and a public relations exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader asked why the Centre is not convening a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“I feel this is another attempt to divert attention. This is a public relations exercise. We are raising real issues about terrorism and terrorist attacks, China, Pakistan…Why are you not calling a special session of Parliament?” Ramesh told ANI. “Since April 22, Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding an all-party meeting. Two meetings were held, but the PM was not present. Later, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji wrote to the PM to call a special session of Parliament to discuss political issues arising out of this (Pahalgam attack),” he added.

He said that the issues of Pakistan’s continuous support of terrorists targeting India and that country’s strategic partnership with China should be discussed in the House.

“We have also not discussed the China issue. In the middle of this, to divert attention, they (Central govt) announced a caste census. As we continued our demand for an all-party meeting and special session of Parliament, they (Central govt) announced the constitution of delegations comprising MPs from various political parties,” he said.

The first three multi-party delegations to international capitals to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor will start their journey on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading one of the seven delegations, on Wednesday said the delegation’s job is to reveal the true face of Pakistan to the entire world on how it is promoting state-sponsored terrorism.

“Look, one of the biggest issues is that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is sending seven delegations around the world. Right now we are going and our delegation is going to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The biggest issue is that this terrorism is Pakistan’s state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal the face of Pakistan to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state,” Jha told ANI.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed MPs and delegation members at Parliament ahead of their visits under Operation Sindoor to highlight India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

Seven all-party delegations will visit key partner countries, including UN Security Council members. The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD-U’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule.

The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

