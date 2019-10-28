Another attack on civilian: Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

A truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday. The police soon reached the spot and cordoned off the place, after confirming the attack.

“Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson said. A massive search operation for the terrorists has been launched.

The deceased truck driver has been identified as Narayan Dutt, who was a resident of Katra in Jammu. According to the police, the truck driver was waiting in the Kanelwan area, which is 10 kilometres away from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, when the terrorists opened fire at him.

The attack in Anantnag of South Kashmir comes just a day before a 28-member delegation of the members of the European Parliament is scheduled to visit the valley to take stock of the ground situation. The delegation will be arriving in the valley on Tuesday for a one-day visit.

This is the fourth such attack by terrorists on non-Kashmiri civilians in the valley, after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state on August 5, which ended the special status for the region.

Earlier, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, at least 19 persons were injured in a grenade attack at a bus stand in J&K's Sopore town.

It is being believed that the terrorists, as a response to the improvement in the situation in the valley, are trying to create panic among the locals by riling them up with these violent acts.