Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

The airline stated that an alternative aircraft was organised to ensure the onward journey of the affected passengers.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 01:49 PM IST

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

Air India Express flight IX2718, which took off from Bengaluru, was forced to return to the airport on Sunday after encountering a technical issue mid-air, the airline said on Monday.

According to a spokesperson from Air India Express, the aircraft executed a precautionary landing after circling in the air to burn fuel and reduce its weight. The manoeuvre was carried out in line with standard safety procedures.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," the spokesperson said in an official statement.

The airline stated that an alternative aircraft was organised to ensure the onward journey of the affected passengers.

What did the airline say?

"We regret the inconvenience and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safety in all aspects of our operations," the spokesperson added.

An investigation is underway to determine the nature of the technical snag.

Air India faces issues

In July, an Air India Express flight failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport, an Air India Express Spokesperson had said.

The airline had provided guests with options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund.

On July 23, an Air India Express flight (IX375) from Kozhikode to Doha returned to its origin shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue.

The flight took off at 9:17 AM and landed safely back at Calicut International Airport at 11:12 AM. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft and provided refreshments to passengers, and the flight departed later.

According to the spokesperson, "One of our flights returned to Kohzikode, Kerala, after takeoff due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on a priority basis and provided the guests with refreshments during the delay, and the flight has since departed."

