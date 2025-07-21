Another Air India incident as Delhi-Kolkata flight aborted moments before takeoff due to...

Yet another incident involving Air India has been reported as a flight scheduled from Delhi to Kolkata was aborted at the very last minute. The plane was accelerating down the runway at the Delhi airport at a speed of 155 kilometers per hour when the pilots applied brakes. Read on to know more.

Yet another incident involving Air India has been reported as a flight scheduled from Delhi to Kolkata on Monday was aborted at the very last minute. The plane was accelerating down the runway at the Delhi airport at a speed of 155 kilometers per hour when the pilots engaged brakes and aborted takeoff. Air India's Flight 2403 was scheduled to take off at 5:30 pm, but the pilots detected a technical snag while attempting takeoff.

Air India issues statement

Air India issued a statement informing about the incident. "Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures," the airline said. "All passengers have disembarked, and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. Inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain top priority," the statement added.

Second incident in one day

This was the second incident affecting an Air India aircraft in a single day. Earlier on Monday, a flight flying from Kochi veered off the runway at the Mumbai airport during landing. One of the plane's engines and the runway were damaged in the incident. All passengers aboard the plane were safe, airport authorities informed. Air India said the plane had been grounded for checks, while the two pilots were temporarily removed from flying duties, pending an inquiry into what led to the incident.

Air India plane crash tragedy

Multiple safety incidents involving Air India planes have been reported in recent weeks, particularly after the tragic plane crash of June 12. A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by the Tata Group-owned airline crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport. The incident killed 241 people on board and dozens others on the ground, marking one of India's deadliest aviation disasters ever.