Another Air India flight hits turbulence: Indore-bound flight returns to Delhi due to...

INDIA
Flight AI2913 had departed from Delhi for Indore when the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire warning for the right engine. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi.
An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Indore on Saturday was forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off following a fire indication in one of its engines, airline confirmed.
In a statement issued by Air India, it said, 'Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely'.
The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident, airline spokesperson further said in a statement.
We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew are our top priority, it added.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to look into the matter.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)