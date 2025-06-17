Paris-bound Air India flight 143 from Delhi was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon after pre-flight checks identified an issue, which was currently being addressed, an Air India spokesperson confirmed. The AI143 has been cancelled because the flight is subject to restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Paris-bound Air India flight 143 from Delhi was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon after pre-flight checks identified an issue, which was currently being addressed, an Air India spokesperson confirmed. The AI143 has been cancelled because the flight is subject to restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Consequently, flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi on June 17, 2025, also stands cancelled. Meanwhile, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded on Tuesday after a technical issue was suspected during a routine post-landing inspection. All passengers were safely deplaned, and some have been accommodated in a hotel in Kolkata.

Air India Mumbai to Ahmedabad flight cancelled

Air India's flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was cancelled on Monday after facing delays caused by operational issues, eventually leading to the expiry of the crew's duty time, according to sources. The flight, which was supposed to be operated by an Airbus A321-211 aircraft (VT-PPL), was first delayed due to an unspecified operational issue. During this delay, the assigned crew reached the limit of their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), a rule that restricts the number of hours airline crew members can work for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, after the June 12 Air India-171 plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad the rescue operation lasted nearly four hours, involved around 650 personnel, and used approximately 7.5 lakh litres of water for firefighting and cooling, Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said on Monday. “We received a call at around 1.43 pm on June 12. It was a disaster call... We responded from all 19 fire stations... More than 100 fire vehicles were deployed to mitigate this disaster... Four teams were formed for all four buildings... Around 31 people were saved alive during this rescue operation and were shifted to the civil hospitals with the help of NDRF, police department, CISF, SDRF, other NGOs and other fire departments,” Dongre told ANI.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)