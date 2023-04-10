Search icon
Another Air India controversy: Delhi-London flight returns after ‘unruly’ passenger hits crew member

A fresh controversy broke out aboard an Air India flight, with an unruly passenger assaulting a crew member on the Delhi-London flight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

A London-bound Air India flight was forced to land back in New Delhi after a heated brawl broke out between an “unruly” passenger and a crew member, leading to the authorities intervening in the altercation and grounding the flight.

The New Delhi-London Air India flight returned to Delhi after an “unruly” passenger had an argument with a crew member, leading to a physical altercation between the two. The airport security had to intervene once the flight landed.

Upon landing, the Air India crew of the London flight filed an immediate complaint with the Delhi Police, and the passenger who was involved in the brawl was detained at the PS Delhi Airport. It is not yet known if the passenger was drunk or not.

The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard. The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added.

The New Delhi-London Air India flight had taken off from Delhi at around 6:35 am in the morning on April 10 and was forced to make a U-turn to Delhi after the altercation. Air India is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

This comes just a few months after a drunk passenger urinated on an elderly woman aboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight, which sparked a major controversy. The accused Shankar Mishra was taken into police custody and arrested after the incident.

The incident sparked a major backlash against Air India, as the crew members were accused of not responding to the incident appropriately and not catering to the victim woman in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

