This committee plays a vital role in shaping policies that directly or indirectly impact every citizen across the nation. The news of his appointment has sparked joy among his supporters.

The central government has recently established various advisory committees within different ministries. In a notable development, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi has been appointed as a member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Advisory Committee. This committee plays a vital role in shaping policies that directly or indirectly impact every citizen across the nation. The news of his appointment has sparked joy among his supporters.

On this occasion, MP Ramesh Awasthi expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister, the national leadership, and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Suresh Gopi. He shared that he feels honored by the trust placed in him. This appointment reflects MP Awasthi’s experience and his contributions towards regional development.

Previously, he was also appointed to one of Parliament's most crucial committees, the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. In this role, he will engage in discussions and oversight on key issues related to trade, commerce, and industry, contributing to the review and enhancement of policies in these sectors.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.



