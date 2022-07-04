Delhi: Annoyed over barking, man hits dog, neighbours with iron rod

Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

In a gruesome incident of cruelty, three people were injured after they were allegedly beaten with an iron rod by their neighbour following a quarrel over a pet dog barking on him in Paschim Vihar area.

The infuriated neighbour used an iron rod to deliver a terrible blow on the dog's head and also picked the dog by its tail to fling it away.

The entire incident was caught on camera installed in the area.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a 'quarrel' was received in PS Paschim Vihar East around 9:30 a.m.

The man identified as Dharamvir Dahiya was taking a stroll early this morning when his neighbour Rakshit's dog started barking at him. Irked by the dog's barking, Dahiya grabbed the dog by his tail and pushed him away, the police said.

When the dog's owner came to rescue his pet, Dahiya thrashed the dog, who reportedly then bit him. This resulted in an altercation between the two men, officials said.

Dahiya then hit Rakshit and a woman from his family with the rod. He also attacked his other neighbour, a 53-year-old man, when he tried to intervene.

The dog has developed a clot after being hit on the head by the rod, and will be taken to a veterinarian, Rakshit said.

Police said that all the injured persons have been medically examined, while Dahiya is being treated at the hospital for the dog bite.