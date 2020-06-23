Announcement on holding JEE, NEET in July likely on June 25

An announcement on the conduct of JEE and NEET is likely to be made on June 25 by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry, media reports said on Tuesday.

JEE and NEET - entrance examinations for admission into graduate engineering and medical courses - are scheduled to be held in July.

According to reports quoting sources, the HRD Ministry is likely to make an announcement regarding the possibility to hold the exams on the given date or on a fresh date on Thursday.

This came on the day when the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBSE and the Centre, told the Supreme Court that a decision on the remaining CBSE Class XII exams is likely to be taken on Wednesday. The response by the government came on a plea by parents of some students who have sought a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and internal assessment marks of remaining subjects.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for engineering courses is scheduled to be held from July 18-23 this year. They were earlier scheduled for April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) on the other hand will be held on July 26, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had las month. NEET 2020 was earlier scheduled for May 3.

Both the exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Together, nearly 25 lakh candidates appear in the two entrance exams.