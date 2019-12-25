Announcement of India's first Chief of Defence Staff likely on Thursday

The Centre is likely to announce the name of the first Chief of Defence Staff on December 26, sources said on Wednesday, a day after the Union Cabinet approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed CDS, having the rank of a 4-Star General.

As Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on tri-Services matters, the CDS will be India's point person to help the government deal with military affairs.

The Chief of Defence Staff will have salary equivalent to Service Chiefs and will function as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs.

Also read Cabinet approves creation of Chief of Defence Staff post, to head Department of Military Affairs as Secretary

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named the first CDS. Gen Rawat is due for retirement on December 31.

The Cabinet has also defined the role and responsibilities of the CDS.

The position was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15 this year.

"Our defence forces are India's pride. With a view to ensure and further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff - CDS which is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi had said.

The absence of a single-point reference for defence matters has been pointed out by experts for a long time.

As per the proposal approved by the Cabinet, work exclusively pertaining to Military matters will fall within the purview of the Department of Military Affairs, while the Department of Defence will deal with larger issues pertaining to the defence of the country.

The Armed Forces will fall under the ambit of the Department of Military Affairs which will have appropriate expertise to managemilitary affairs.

The department will have an appropriate mix of civilian and military officers, at every level. The department will promote jointness in procurement, training and staffing for the Services.

It will also facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/ theatre commands.

Its role will also include promoting the use of indigenous equipment by the Services.

In their second role, the CDS will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff in this role.