Anna Hazare hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Popular social and anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare has been hospitalised in Pune, Maharashtra, after he complained of chest pain as per hospital authorities, on Thursday, November 25. News agency ANI quoted Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic as saying, “Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. He has been kept under observation and stable.”

While the 84-year-old Gandhian has been kept under observation, hospital authorities said he was in stable condition. Dr Bodamwad said, “Patient admitted under Dr Purvez Grant, Cardiologist for Medical Management and Coronary Angiography. He is stable now.”