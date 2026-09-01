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Anna Hazare Health Update: Activist's condition stable amid renal infection, says Mumbai Hospital doctor

According to Dr. Bhansali, the medical authorities have already performed diagnostic procedures, including a 2D echocardiogram, and are conducting comprehensive urine tests and infection screenings. Full test reports are expected within three to four days, after which the medical team will outline t

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Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

Anna Hazare Health Update: Activist's condition stable amid renal infection, says Mumbai Hospital doctor
Anna Hazare Health Update; Image source: ANI
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Activist Anna Hazare's doctor, Dr. Gautam Bhansali, Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist, on Tuesday shared that the activist had been battling a viral fever for nearly a month along with bouts of loose stools, leading to multiple hospital visits in Shirur. The decision to shift him to Mumbai was taken after his infection worsened slightly, showing early indications that it was beginning to affect his kidneys.

"Anna Hazare sahab was admitted to Bombay Hospital last night. He is under my care here. He had previously been admitted to a hospital in Shirur, near Ralegan Siddhi, where he was receiving excellent treatment. However, we admitted him to Bombay Hospital last night for further evaluation, to ensure there would be no future complications and to conduct more detailed investigations," he said.

He added, "The reason he was brought here from Shirur was a decline in his health; he had been suffering from a viral fever for about a month and had also experienced bouts of loose stools. Consequently, he had been in and out of the hospital in Shirur. When the infection worsened slightly, and there were indications that it was beginning to affect his kidneys, it was decided to move him to Bombay Hospital for further testing."

According to Dr. Bhansali, the medical authorities have already performed diagnostic procedures, including a 2D echocardiogram, and are conducting comprehensive urine tests and infection screenings. Full test reports are expected within three to four days, after which the medical team will outline the next steps for his care.

"At the time of admission, he was completely stable, though he was experiencing some weakness and fatigue. We have since initiated the appropriate treatment, and he is showing significant improvement and responding well to the therapy. He has been placed in a special ward room; there was no need to admit him to the ICU. We have already conducted tests such as 2D echo, and we are currently performing further analyses--including urine tests and screenings for infections. I expect the reports for all these tests to be available within the next three to four days. Then we will be able to make an appropriate decision regarding the next steps," he said.

He further noted that the activist is currently in stable condition.

"He is eating and drinking comfortably and is stable. I received a call from quite a few people; the Chief Minister called immediately after he was admitted. He was very concerned about Anna-sahab's health. The Chief Minister called today as well to get a full update on his health status," he said.

Moreover, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured that necessary steps will be taken by the government to ensure Hazare's quick recovery.

"We will certainly take the necessary steps from the government's side, including medical check-ups to ensure his recovery. We will ensure proper arrangements and the availability of good doctors there," he said.

Known for his involvement in anti-corruption and social reform campaigns, Hazare gained nationwide prominence during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, when he went on a hunger strike demanding a strong Lokpal law.

He is reportedly suffering from a kidney infection.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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