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Anna Hazare admitted to ICU in Mumbai Hospital after acute dehydration, kidney complication

The 89-year-old was brought to Mumbai in a cardiac ambulance after being diagnosed with viral infection, acute dehydration and kidney-related issues. He is under observation under Dr Gautam Bhansali.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

Anna Hazare admitted to ICU in Mumbai Hospital after acute dehydration, kidney complication
Social activist Anna Hazare; Image source: ANI
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Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bombay Hospital in Mumbai after his health worsened during treatment at a hospital near his model village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra.

The 89-year-old was brought to Mumbai in a cardiac ambulance after being diagnosed with viral infection, acute dehydration and kidney-related issues. He is under observation under Dr Gautam Bhansali.

According to a report by India Today, Doctors are currently conducting a detailed assessment of his health condition, following which further treatment will be determined. Hazare is being kept under observation in the ICU at Bombay Hospital.

Further details about his health are awaited.

Who is Anna Hazare?

Anna Hazare came into national spotlight with the 2011 India Against Corruption movement. Earlier, he was recognised in Maharashtra for his work on social issues and anti-corruption campaigns.

As recently as last month, Hazare told a group of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers that India's youth represent its future and that integrity and selfless service are essential qualities for nation-building.

The group of 20 IPS probationers from various states, trained at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, visited his native village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahilyanagar district of western Maharashtra in late July to learn about its watershed development and rural transformation model.

Anna Hazare on CJP protest

Referring to the recent Jantar Mantar protest, Hazare said public grievances should only be addressed through peaceful agitation and democratic dialogue.

"Any issue gets resolved through dialogue. Dialogue leads to solutions. Creating tension and going down the wrong path will not solve anything. Dialogue is the most crucial thing. I have conducted 22 hunger strikes, but I never resorted to violence. Things should be resolved through dialogue. The welfare of society, whatever is right, should be done," he said after the CJP stir was called off.

"I did 22 fasts, never used violence, and because of that, 10 laws were enacted. This is essential; creating violence is not right. Whoever the person may be, one should never indulge in violence," he added.

"One has to see what the public is saying. For the public's welfare, even if we have to step forward, there's no harm in it. But public interest must happen. Issues are never resolved by violence but by dialogue among people."

"Whatever happens through democracy happens. One should always follow the path of democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, Hazare also observed a two-hour silent protest to show solidarity with the Jantar Mantar demonstrators. He held the silent protest on July 23 from 11 am to 1 pm.

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