FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him

Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election 20205, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., was earlier in this party

Good News for Train Passengers: You could now get food from McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's at THESE railway stations

Australia: 8 month-pregnant Indian techie, out on walk, killed after BMW crash in Sydney

VIRAL! Hardik Pandya plants kisses on girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, lifts her in his arms in new photos: 'My big...'

Who was Jamal Khashoggi? Why does his widow demand apology from Saudi Arabia crown prince? How is it related to Donald Trump?

BJP makes BIG decision, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs; Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Oath ceremony likely to be on...

IND vs SA: Team India rope in THIS ambidextrous spinner to tackle South Africa spin threat ahead of 2nd test in Guwahati, he is from..., age is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set; See pics

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announce

Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him

Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi lands in Delhi, FIRS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...

This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Aiporrt, after being deported by US. He been arrested by the NIA upon landing in India.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Aiporrt, after being deported by US. He been arrested by the NIA upon landing in India.

NIA in its statement in Press release has said, 'The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India. Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case
established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period.'

'Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters. NIA continues to investigate the case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels, the statement added.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
    Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set; See pics
    Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in
    Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announce
    Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him
    Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi lands in Delhi, FIRS
    Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election 20205, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., was earlier in this party
    Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election
    Good News for Train Passengers: You could now get food from McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's at THESE railway stations
    Big Food Brands McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's may soon open at Railway Stations
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
    Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
    This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
    This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
    Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
    Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
    Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey
    Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar
    Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...
    Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE