Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him

INDIA
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Aiporrt, after being deported by US. He been arrested by the NIA upon landing in India.
NIA in its statement in Press release has said, 'The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India. Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case
established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period.'
'Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters. NIA continues to investigate the case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels, the statement added.'