Baba Siddique murder case: Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, deported from US to India

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, has been deported from US to India in connection with Baba Siddique murder case. He is the key conspirator and the mastermind behind the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, has been deported from US to India in connection with Baba Siddique murder case. He is the key conspirator and the mastermind behind the murder of Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The son of the deceased leader Zeeshan Siddique on Tuesday urged that Anmol Bishnoi must be brought back to India to make sure that he's interrogated and arrested. He is expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday (November 19), an official said.

The official said that the Mumbai Police had offered two proposals about Anmol Bishnoi's extradition as he is facing charges in multiple cases as complaints against him are registered across the country. He also said that it is upto the Central government to decide to which agency his custody should be given first.

Before deporting the gangster, the US’ Department of Homeland Security gave the deportation news through an email to Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddiqui.

“This email is to inform you ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025," stated the email as shared by Zeeshan. According to sources in Interpol, Anmol would most likely be brought to Delhi and the NIA would seek his custody. He was arrested in 2024 in California. “My e-mail had been registered with the US authorities since I am from the victim's family. This morning, I received an email saying that Bishnoi has been removed from the US,” Zeeshan said.

Zeeshan Siddique said that they are still awaiting justice and the full conspiracy behind his father's murder should come out. Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot down in Bandra in October last year.The Bombay High Court last week sought a reply from the state government on a petition filed by Shehzeen Siddique, widow of Baba Siddique, over the demand for a court-monitored probe by an independent agency or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the murder case.