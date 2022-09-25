Ankita Bhandari murder case: Expelled BJP leader says his son a 'seedha saada ladka', claims he resigned himself

Former BJP leader Vinod Arya and his son Pulkit Arya

Former BJP leader Vinod Arya, the father of the prime accused in Uttarakhand receptionist Ankita Bhandari murder case, today described his son Pulkit Arya as a ‘sheedha saada balak’ (a simple boy), reported NDTV.

Denying all charges against Pulkit Arya, the now-suspended BJP leader said: “Seedha sadha balak hai (he is a simple boy). He is only concerned about his work. I want justice for both my son Pulkit and the murdered woman. He would never indulge in such activities.” Arya also said that Pulkit had been living separately from them for a long time.

The remarks came amid protest over the shocking incident escalating in the state as the teenager’s family refused to perform last rites demanding that the post-mortem report be handed over to them. The preliminary report has already ruled drowning as the cause of death, along with antemortem blunt force injuries.

The father of the girl has also questioned the Uttarakhand government over the demolition of the resort and asked, "Why was the resort razed when it had evidence?"

The SIT team, which is investigating the case, which now probe the WhatsApp chats of the teen.

Pulkit Arya, who owns the Vanantara resort in Rishikesh where the woman worked as a receptionist, was arrested on Friday along with resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta.

Pulkit is said to have admitted to the crime, revealing that he pushed the girl into the canal following an altercation. Meanwhile, WhatsApp chats of Ankita with her friend have revealed that she was being forced into prostitution by Pulkit.

A message from the chats states that he asked Ankita to provide 'special service' to the guests, which she denied and this is believed to have caused the altercation between the two.

Earlier, a Facebook friend of the woman had reportedly said that his friend was killed because she refused to have sex with guests at the resort for which she was offered Rs 10,000.

State police chief Ashok Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Renuka Devi, is now probing the matter, and the police will ensure that the accused get "strictest possible punishment" for the gruesome crime.