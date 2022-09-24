Uttarakhand teen murder: Govt shuts down five resorts for flouting norms, CM Dhami orders in-depth investigation

File Photo

As several protests and demonstrations erupt in Uttrakhand in response to the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured the public that stern action will be taken against those found guilty.

The Uttarakhand chief minister has also asked all district magistrates to inspect all hotels and resorts in their respective districts and take appropriate action if violations of the established standards are discovered.

In this sequence, action has now started on the ground. In Nainital district, 5 resorts have been sealed on the instructions of District Magistrate Dhiraj Gabaryal.

The resorts which have been sealed includes Aryam Resort Dhanachuli, Admiral's Villa Dhanachuli, Forest Acres Camp Chaukuta, Whistling Woods. Various homestays and resorts were checked by the district administration and it was found that five resorts were not following the norms.

Dhami said he wanted to make it clear that individuals who disrupt the atmosphere in the state, no matter how powerful they are, will not be tolerated.

The CM spoke to the victim's father over the phone and assured strict action against the culprits by conducting a speedy and fair investigation into the crime. Ankita's funeral will be held on Sunday at 8 am at Bhaktiyana Ghat in Srinagar. At present, Ankita's body is kept in the mortuary of Base Hospital.

Earlier, the BJP had expelled accused Pulkit Arya’s father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit Arya. Outrage over the murder of the 19-year-old woman spilled onto the streets as locals protested and jammed the Pauri bus station. The District Magistrate’s office in Pauri was also gheraoed.

Ankita Bhandari was reported missing by her parents on Monday at the revenue police station. The case was cracked on Friday by the regular police, a day after it was transferred to the department. After initially misleading the police, the accused Pulkit (owner of the resort) and two of his employees had confessed to murdering Ankita and dumping her body in the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

