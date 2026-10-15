Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand CM Dhami defends police action, accuses Congress of politicising issue

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami defends police action in the Ankita Bhandari case and accuses Congress of politicising the issue as Rahul Gandhi condemns her parents’ detention.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that all three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court, crediting the efforts of the local administration and police.

Dhami accuses Congress of politicising case

“From the very first day, we have made every possible effort and taken all necessary legal actions regarding this case. Following discussions with the family, including their request for a CBI inquiry, we made further efforts to facilitate such an investigation,” Dhami said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Dhami alleged that the party was attempting to politicise the matter due to a lack of substantive issues and an agenda. "The legal proceedings are ongoing, and there is absolutely zero tolerance for the crime committed... It is evident that the Congress party, lacking any substantive issues or agenda, repeatedly attempts to politicise this matter," he added.

Uttarakhand police said they have arrested three accused within 24 hours of the murder of Ankita Bhandari, who worked at the Vantara Resort under the jurisdiction of Laxman Jhula Police Station.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Dr V. Murugesan, said, "Regarding the tragic incident involving the late Ankita Bhandari, who was employed at the Vantara Resort, located within the jurisdiction of the Laxman Jhula Police Station, the police took immediate action and arrested three individuals within 24 hours; they are still in jail."

Rahul Gandhi condemns detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents

The remarks came as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condemned the detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents during a protest at Delhi’s India Gate. He alleged that they were taken into custody around 4 am while demanding that Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor be put on hold until the CBI investigation is complete. He said the Congress would continue to support the family in its fight for justice.

The grieving family staged a demonstration against the recent appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim, citing alleged links and calling for an immediate halt to his constitutional posting pending a central investigation. Ankita was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24, 2022.