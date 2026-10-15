Ankita Bhandari Case: Rahul Gandhi urges President to stop Dushyant Gautam’s Governor appointment until probe ends

Rahul Gandhi urges President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor until the CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case is complete.

Until the investigation into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case is completed, President Droupadi Murmu must reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim, said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader alleged that the question of the identity of the VIP linked to the case remained unanswered even four years after the incident, citing what he described as the slow pace of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi over appointment

“Madam President, Ankita Bhandari, aged 19, refused to compromise her dignity for a VIP, which led to her murder. Even four years later, due to the CBI's sluggish investigation, the question remains: who was that VIP?” Gandhi wrote in a post on X. He said that many people, including Ankita's family, believed Gautam was connected to the case, and questioned his appointment as Governor.“Many people, including Ankita's family, believe that Dushyant Gautam is connected to this case. In such a situation, I am stunned by his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim. While serving as Governor, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against him,” Gandhi claimed.

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment, alleging that it reflected a lack of concern for women's safety. “By advising the appointment of Dushyant Gautam, Prime Minister Modi has proven that he has absolutely no concern for women's safety. I appeal to you to advise the government to reconsider this appointment and not allow Dushyant Gautam to assume office until the investigation is complete,” he said. "Do not let the hope for justice of Ankita's parents be shattered,” Gandhi added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi criticised the detention of Ankita Bhandari’s parents, alleging they were taken into custody while peacefully demanding that Dushyant Gautam not be appointed Governor of Sikkim. He said the Congress would continue to stand with the family until they received justice. “4 AM in the morning. While the world was asleep, Ankita Bhandari's parents were taken into custody. Their crime? They were sitting quietly at India Gate—with heavy shoulders, without any commotion, and simply demanding that Dushyant Gautam should not be made the Governor of Sikkim until the CBI investigation is complete," Rahul Gandhi said.

Ankita Bhandari's family seeks call records, warns of protests

Besides putting Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor on hold, Ankita's family has demanded the disclosure of location details and call records of Ajay Kumar and Gautam for September 18–19, 2022, and warned of protests across Uttarakhand if their concerns were not addressed within 24 hours.

Appealing for continued support from citizens across the country, Ankita’s mother emphasised the broader implications of their fight."I just want justice for my daughter, and the appointment of the person who has been made Governor should be put on hold. Just as you supported me and my daughter Ankita earlier, I request you to continue standing with me. This fight is not just for my daughter; it is a fight for everyone's daughters," said her mother.

The family’s appeal came after Delhi Police detained Ankita’s parents during a pre-dawn protest at India Gate against the appointment. They were later released from Tilak Marg Police Station. Ankita, 19, was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24.

(With inputs from ANI)