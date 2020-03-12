Ankit Sharma murder case: Delhi Police arrests another accused in connection with IB staffer's death

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested an individual in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) operative Ankit Sharma, who was slain amid the raging communal violence in northeast Delhi last month that claimed the lives of 53 people and injured hundreds.

According to sources, the arrested individual has been identified as one 'Salman', also known as 'Nanhe'.

Last week, Delhi Police had also arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the IB staffer's murder. Hussain was sent to 7-day police custody on Friday by Delhi's Karkardooma Court.

Hussain has also been named in two more cases of violence in Delhi although he has not been made accused in them. The FIRs are registered at Dayalpur and Khajoori Khas police stations in connection with the violence in these areas.

Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old IB staffer was brutally stabbed to death multiple times by unidentified people, and his body was found in a drain near his home in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi riots.

The autopsy report states: "Multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects." The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, has clearly stated that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, leading to his death.

His family had accused Hussain and his associates of being involved in the killing. Sharma's father also alleged that he had also sheltered a large group of men in his house who were pelting stones and petrol bombs in the area during the riots.

Hussain, however, has denied his role and rejected the allegations.