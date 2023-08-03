Anju-Narsullah love story: Anju settles with Pakistani husband, new video showcases her lifestyle

Anju's new video surfaces online while the legality of her relationship with her Indian husband Arvind, who claims to have been duped, is called into doubt.

The cross-border love story after Seema Haider and Sachin Meena is of Anju, a married Indian woman who married her facebook friend from pakistan, Narsullah. A new video has emerged that showcases her life in Pakistan in the homes of both her in-laws and mother-in-law.

Due to Anju's conduct, her family in Gwalior is now enduring hardships, and they have been given instructions to leave the area. After a previous video in which she was seen dancing romantically with Nasrullah, the most recent one had her deeply engaged in a conversation with a woman.

Amid the commotion surrounding her choice to relocate to Pakistan, concerns are raised over the validity of her marriage to her Indian spouse, Arvind, who alleges to have been deceived. The video piques viewers' interest in Anju's ambitions for the future and the course of her narrative.

Here Anju's parents and in-laws say that because of her actions, it has become difficult for her to live. The video is being told of Islamabad. Forgetting her family in India, her pictures coming from Pakistan are telling that Anju has become quite engrossed in her new world.

Anju is currently roaming in Islamabad..

Anju look happy but why Nasrullah and Anju can't gave me a live interview, if I get a chance, i ll surely open all the pandora box with a lot of question..#AnjuinPakistan #Anjunasrullah #fatima #nasrullah #SeemaHaider pic.twitter.com/fY9zOiSVLg — Dileep kumar khatri (@DileepKumarPak) August 2, 2023

Anju who went to Pakistan on a tourist visa from India to meet her Facebook friend from 2019, Narsullah but married him later. A few days ago, she called her husband in India living in Bhiwadi and started abusing him over call and told him that she will not return to India.

Arvind says that he and his children do not want to live with Anju anymore and if she returns they won’t take her back in their life.

After marrying NArsullah, Anju received a lot of gifts after she converted to Islam. She got a cheque of PKR 50,000 from a businessman and several other gifts including a flat, plot in Pakistan.