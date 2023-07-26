Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

The new couple, Anju and Narsullah took a sightseeing trip earlier on Monday while under heavy security.

Anju, the married Indian woman who lied to her husband and travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend from 2019. Her father said that she was as good as dead for her family back home.

Her father Gaya Prasad Thomas claimed that she had damaged the futures of her two children to reporters at Bouna village in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

"Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and an proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam," senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

Anju is an Indian mother of two children and after marrying her Facebook friend in Pakistan, has also converted her religion to Islam and now her new name is Fatima.

Both, according to the police, appeared in court in Upper Dir in front of Nasrullah's family, law enforcement officers, and attorneys.

Nasir Mehmood Satti, the deputy inspector general for Malakand Division, confirmed the nikkah and revealed that the Indian woman Anju had changed her name to Fatima after converting to Islam.

He added that the Indian woman had been transferred from the court to her home with police protection, according to Geo News.

The new couple took a sightseeing trip earlier on Monday while under heavy security. According to police officials, they went to the Lawari tunnel that connects Dir Upper District and Chitral District.

A pretty girl Anju from india in pakistan and says Pakistan is Beautiful Country pic.twitter.com/zre8a6G2LM — Beautiful Pakistan ( Holiday Travels Pakistan) (@LandofPakistan) July 25, 2023

Anju and Nasrullah could be seen relaxing in a lush green garden while holding hands in the photographs taken during their vacation to the picturesque tourist destinations.

"I want to give this message to all that I have come here legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here," she said in the video.