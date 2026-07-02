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Anjana Om Kashyap vs Khan Sir: HC refers defamation case to mediation

The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred to mediation TV Today Network Ltd and its managing editor Anjana Om Kashyap’s case against educator Faisal Khan, popularly called 'Khan Sir' over alleged defamatory social media posts.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Anjana Om Kashyap vs Khan Sir: HC refers defamation case to mediation
The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred to mediation Anjana Om Kashyap case against Khan Sir
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The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred to mediation TV Today Network Ltd and its managing editor Anjana Om Kashyap’s case against educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, including other teachers over publication of alleged defamatory social media posts. 

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela told the news channel and Kashyap to refrain from taking action, while asking Khan Sir to delete his post on the journalist’s children. Suggesting an amicable settlement, the court asked the defendants to consider deleting “unparliamentary” references in their posts. 

  

 

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