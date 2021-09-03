Animals flee from fatal floods in Kaziranga National Park, get hit by vehicles

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Kheda

DNA: Why did Modi gift 'Sahasra Chandra Darshan' to Biden?

“Congress putting lots of conditions on guarantees,” says Dr CN Ashwath Narayan slamming Karnataka govt

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

Animals flee from fatal floods in Kaziranga National Park, get hit by vehicles

Nine animals have reportedly died in road kills despite strict speed limit, road barriers and warning signs on highways inside the park.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2021, 07:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As floods wreak havoc in Assam, animals in the Kaziranka National Park are having a tough time evading disaster. As of September 2, 13 animals from the national park have lost their lives to flood and related causes. Of these, 9 have been killed in vehicular collisions.

As per Park officials, the cases of animals getting hit by vehicles is due to their natural tendency to cross highways as they attempt to reach high grounds away from the flooded areas.

Park officials have enforced strict speed limits as well as installed road barriers and warning signs on highways inside the wildlife sanctuary, but road kills have still been reported.

 

 

With torrential monsoons inundating more than 50 percent of the 430 square kilometre park, animals including elephants and deer have been seeing crossing roads. The officials recently rescued three animals.

A park official told Guwahati Plus that while a lot of people have been maintaining the speed limit, some seem to violate it.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also recently appealed to vehicles crossing the national park to ensure the safety of animals.

 

 

Among the animals killed in road accidents are a capped langur, a python and 7 hog deer.

The flood situation in Assam has marginally improved with the monsoon set to subside this week. The floods impacted over 6.4 lakh people in the state. Around 4.9 lakh people still remain affected.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Freelancers and consultants: Important tips for filing income tax returns on time

Viral video: Incredible bear rescue from open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur impresses internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE