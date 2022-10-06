Animals can now be adopted at Delhi Zoo, know the rates

The National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) has introduced an animal adoption programme that enables anybody to join up and pay for the facility's animal upkeep. The programme is being launched at the zoo for the first time, according to zoo director Dharam Deo Rai, and is intended to promote people to participate in wildlife protection.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change runs the Delhi Zoo.

When an animal is adopted, the zoo will display the adopter's name on the animal's enclosure. An 'adoption membership card' will be issued to the adopter, who can then use it to access the zoo once a month during open hours.

The zoo is home to about 1,100 creatures, including 92 different kinds of mammals, birds, and reptiles. Among the animals that may be available for adoption are big cats, birds, snakes, bears, deer, elephants, star tortoises, and striped hyenas. Similar adoption programmes are offered by several zoos around the nation, including the Nandankanan zoo in Odisha.

The amount that must still be approved varies based on the species and is paid annually for adoption. For birds like budgerigars, it might be as little as Rs 700 per year and as much as (Rs 6,00,000) for lions, tigers, rhinos, and elephants. Leopards may potentially be available for adoption for about (Rs 3,60,000) a year.

Adoption is probably going to cost roughly (Rs 40,000) per year for sambar deer, swamp deer, or the great hornbill. Other adoptions include the Indian wolf (Rs 1,80,000) and the Indian bison also known as the gaur for (Rs 2,25,000).

According to a document made public by the zoo management, adoption contracts for zoo animals would last one or two years. Adoption can be cancelled, but there would be no reimbursement of the fee, it stated.

The document states that the money made from the animal adoption programme may be given back to the zoo every quarter for the care of its animals and staff.