Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...

This came after the Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray animals and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation.

Around 150 people staged a protest outside a dog shelter home in Delhi's Rohini area on Friday, alleging that the animals housed there were not being treated properly, the Delhi Police said on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the demonstrators claimed that due to alleged negligence, several dogs at the shelter had died. The protestors demanded that immediate action be taken to ensure proper care of the animals.

Officials said that to address the concerns raised, a lawyer and two representatives from the protest group were allowed to enter the shelter premises for verification.

The Delhi Police added that the protest remained peaceful and hence no legal action was initiated.

The Supreme Court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately.

"Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered.

The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs will be created. It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards. It also noted that animal lovers can submit an application to the MCD for the adoption of dogs.

Earlier on August 19, a group of around 15-20 people, described by police as "dog lovers," allegedly obstructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers during a stray dog-catching drive in Rohini.

According to police, the group assaulted MCD staff, freed two captured dogs, and vandalised the MCD vehicle by smashing its windows and stealing the register and logbook.

"A complaint was filed yesterday against a group of approximately 15-20 so-called dog lovers. They allegedly obstructed an MCD vehicle tasked with capturing stray dogs, freed two stray dogs, and assaulted the MCD staff -- the incident involved vandalism, including breaking the vehicle's window and stealing the register and logbook," Rohini DCP Rajeev Ranjan said.

"A case has been registered under sections for obstructing a public servant from discharging their duty and theft," he added.

