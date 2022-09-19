Search icon
Animal abuse in Jodhpur: Viral video shows dog being dragged behind car, suffers multiple fractures

A shocking viral video shows a dog being dragged behind a car using a leash and has suffered multiple fractures, as per media reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Photo - Twitter screengrab

As the number of dog bite cases across the country is increasing, several cases of animal abuse against dogs are also being reported as retaliation for the biting incidents. Another such incident has been reported from the city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The incident of animal abuse has been reported from Jodhpur, where a car could be seen dragging a dog behind it through a leash. According to social media claims, the person who was driving the car is named Dr Rajneesh Gwala from Jodhpur.

According to the tweet posted by a social media account named Dog Home Foundation, the dog suffered multiple fractures after this incident. The video shows a car being driven while the dog is being dragged behind through a leash, where he is struggling to keep up.

 

 

This comes as several media reports have claimed that the mass killing of dogs is being conducted in Kerala after a surge in dog bite cases across the country. Visuals from Kerala show several dogs being slaughtered on the streets, and being hanged from lamp posts.

Over the past few months, India has seen a surge in the number of cases of dogs attacking pedestrians or their own family members. In July this year, a pitbull dog killed his elderly mistress in Lucknow. This incident was discussed across the country. 

Later in the year, a pitbull dog attacked a child who had suffered multiple grave injuries and had to get over 200 stitches on his body. Then in Panvel, a video of a German Shepherd dog attacking the delivery boy's private part and injuring him went viral. Meanwhile, in Kozhikode, Kerala, a child was bled to death by a stray dog.

