Anil Vij hits out at Chidambaram for his remarks on Article 370

Anil Vij hits out at Chidambaram for his remarks on Article 370

Hitting out at Chidambaram in a tweet in Hindi Vij said, "To take a decision on the basis of Hindu and Muslim has always been the work of your party. You have divided the country on this basis."

India

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 07:59 PM IST

 Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks regarding abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Hitting out at Chidambaram in a tweet in Hindi Vij said, "To take a decision on the basis of Hindu and Muslim has always been the work of your party. You have divided the country on this basis."

Every decision of BJP is based on national interest. The decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was taken by the party in the interest of the nation but your rotten mind will never understand this."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that the BJP would not have touched Article 370 if Kashmir was a Hindu-dominated region.

"If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched (Article 370). Because of the Islamic majority, the BJP did it," former Union Minister said on August 11. 

